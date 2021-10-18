MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Grizzlies coach and NBA player Lionel Hollins has been selected as the assistant coach for the LeMoyne-Owen College men’s basketball team.

Hollins served twice as the head coach for the Grizzlies, making this a reunion of sorts for former coach and player who will now work together to build a successful team at LeMoyne-Owen College.

He will serve under head men’s coach and former Grizzlies player Bonzi Wells.

“I am very excited to have Coach Lionel Hollins joining our staff here at LeMoyne-Owen College. Coach Hollins‘ basketball experience and wisdom will play a pivotal part as we build a successful foundation for our men’s basketball program,” said Head Men’s Basketball Coach Bonzi Wells.

During his 10-year NBA career, Hollins played for five teams, averaging 11.6 points and 4.5 assists per game.

He was a member of the Portland Trail Blazers’ 1976–77 championship team and was a member of the NBA All-Defensive team twice, in 1978 and 1979. On April 18, 2007, the Portland Trail Blazers retired his #14 jersey.

Hollins also coached the Brooklyn Nets and served as an assistant coach to teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Phoenix Suns.

Hollins has one son, Austin, who followed in his father’s footsteps to play basketball.