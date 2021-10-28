MEMPHIS — LeMoyne-Owen College with another huge hire.

Just weeks after naming former Grizzly Bonzi Wells as head coach of the Magicians basketball program, LeMoyne-Owen tabs an Olympian to run Track and Field.

Memphian and ’96 Olympic Gold medalist Rochelle Stevens has been hired to coach both the men’s and women’s track and field teams at LeMoyne-Owen as well as Director of Operations..

A historic hire with Stevens, the first african american female to hold those jobs with the Magicians.

“I am looking forward to shaping and molding champions and student-athletes and hopefully produce Olympians and college graduates, to give back to the community as well,” Stevens said. “That is my main objective, just to be positive and to encourage others to achieve their dreams.”