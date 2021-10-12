STARKVILLE — Refreshed off a bye week and coming off their biggest win of the year in an upset of Texas A&M, Mississippi State now gets its most difficult test of the season with Nick Saban and Alabama rolling into Starkville Saturday night.

It’s tough enough to beat the Tide but now ‘Bama comes in off its first loss since 2019, losing to those same Aggies to snap a 19-game winning streak.

This was Mike Leach when asked about his team maybe relaxing a bit after Alabama loss to A&M.

“If we relax against The University of Alabama, then we are the stupidest team in college football,” Leach said. “You really have to be a dumb team to relax if you are playing Alabama or anybody like them. Really, our schedule, if you relax playing our schedule, period.”

Alabama has won 13 straight in the series including five in a row at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville.