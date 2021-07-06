Lausanne’s Cameron Kinley will get his shot at the NFL as Navy decision gets reversed

MEMPHIS — The NFL dream will continue for former Lausanne star and Navy captain Cameron Kinley, given the OK Tuesday to resume his dream of catching on with the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It was a story we shared with you a little less than a month ago, Kinley’s request to delay his commission was denied by the Secretary of the Navy after a solid rookie minicamp with the Bucs.

Tuesday, that decision was reversed and Kinley’s request approved by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin allowing Kinley to head to training camp in Tampa at the end of the month.

Kinley is looking to make the Buccaneers’ 53-man roster or practice squad as an undrafted free agent.

“I am extremely appreciative of Secretary Austin’s decision and I am excited to represent our fine military in the National Football League,” Kinley said in a statement. “This past month has been very challenging and I am thankful for everyone who has supported me in any way.”

Tampa Bay opens training camp on July 27th.