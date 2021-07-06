Lausanne’s Cameron Kinley will get his shot at the NFL as Navy decision gets reversed

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS — The NFL dream will continue for former Lausanne star and Navy captain Cameron Kinley, given the OK Tuesday to resume his dream of catching on with the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It was a story we shared with you a little less than a month ago, Kinley’s request to delay his commission was denied by the Secretary of the Navy after a solid rookie minicamp with the Bucs.

Tuesday, that decision was reversed and Kinley’s request approved by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin allowing Kinley to head to training camp in Tampa at the end of the month.

Kinley is looking to make the Buccaneers’ 53-man roster or practice squad as an undrafted free agent.

“I am extremely appreciative of Secretary Austin’s decision and I am excited to represent our fine military in the National Football League,” Kinley said in a statement. “This past month has been very challenging and I am thankful for everyone who has supported me in any way.”

Tampa Bay opens training camp on July 27th.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Prayer circle held for Summer Wells three weeks after her disappearance; no new information from authorities

RSV Warning in South

36 dead, 109 unaccounted for as searchers at collapse site 'not seeing anything positive'

Wright wants conviction overturned

Housing help: Memphis gets grant money

Firework Thrown at Driver

More News