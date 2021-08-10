Late penalty helps 901 FC salvage point against the Switchbacks

MEMPHIS — Kyle Murphy scored his eighth goal in eight games and his ninth of the season on an 83rd minute penalty kick as Memphis 901 FC earned a hard fought point in a 1-1 tie against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks out at Autozone Park.

With his team best nine goals this year, Murphy not only moves into a tie for second in club history but he is also tied for third in the league.

The Switchbacks scored the first goal of the game when 901 FC keeper Brady Scott was whistled for a take down in the box, setting up Colorado Springs with a penalty kick which the league’s leading scorer, Hadji Berry, converted in the 35th minute.

This was a game that featured 33 combined fouls, 8 yellow cards, a red card and two penalty kicks.

Memphis 901 FC improving to 5-5-5 on the season.

“I was pleased with the effort, pleased with the attitude and pleased with the overall performance,” Head Coach Ben Pirmann said. “If we play like that every game—with that attitude and that effort and continue to improve our game—we’ll win a lot of matches.”

“It always feels good to score,” forward Kyle Murphy said. “It was a really good turnaround. The OKC [OKC Energy FC] game was tough, but everyone did well to get themselves back and play this game. We fought hard and everyone gave their all. It was a big positive to bounce back how we did.”

901 FC is back home Saturday night when they host the Birmingham Legion.