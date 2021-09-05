Kinley back home after getting his shot at the NFL

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trenton Irwin (16) makes a catch in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Cameron Kinley (26) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

MEMPHIS — Friday night, as Lausanne was rolling to a big win over Wooddale, the Lynx had a very special guest in attendance.

Former Lausanne star and Navy captain Cameron Kinley, who got his shot to play in the NFL when he was given the approval to join Tampa Bay for training camp. The Super Bowl champs had signed Kinley as an undrafted free agent.

Kinley didn’t make the final 53 man roster but what an opportunity it was.

“Being down there in Tampa Bay, with a championship team. Being surrounded by greats like Tom Brady and Antonio Brown, soaking in as much knowledge as I can. Enjoying the experience. Definitely took away a lot of life lessons that I’ll carry with me in the years to come,” Kinley said. “No regrets at all. No. Of course not. Once in a lifetime opportunity. Childhood dream. Right now, just waiting around to see if another team calls. If not, I’ll head back to the Navy and start fulfilling my commitment moving forward.”