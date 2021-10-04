OXFORD — “Here you go. Get your popcorn ready.”

Lane Kiffin set social media abuzz Saturday, moments before the Rebels’ big game at number-one Alabama with his popcorn comment that some found rude, when Kiffin threw the mic on his way to the sideline.

Monday, Kiffin was apologetic especially to CBS reporter Jamie Erdahl and we all know how it turned out for Kiffin and the Rebels.

Not well and in hindsight…that statement…probably a mistake too.

“As you guys know I tell it like it is. Not premeditated, sometimes you get caught up in emotions and I just heard something, yelling in the locker room so on saying that I don’t even know why it came out,” Kiffin said. “I actually said, to Lebby (Jeff Lebby, the Rebels Offensive Coordinator). I got on the headset, I just said something really stupid you better score a lot of points. And then I said at halftime, to Lebby, it looks like we didn’t plug the microwave in buddy.”

Rebels look to bounce back from that 42-21 loss to the Tide when they take on Arkansas in another Top 20 match-up on Saturday.