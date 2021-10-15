KNOXVILLE — In one of the more anticipated games this weekend in the SEC, Lane Kiffin makes his return to Rocky Top when the Rebels take on the Vols, in primetime.

Kiffin, back at Neyland Stadium as a head coach, for the first time since he was Tennessee’s head coach for that one and only season back in 2009 before Kiffin bolted for Southern Cal.

It’s one of the bigger storylines in a game that’s loaded with storylines.

To everyone except Kiffin.

“There’s two things here. One that’s a long time ago and two like we’ve done this thing,” Kiffin said. “Since USC, have gone and played USC and played against Tennessee and played against Alabama, so it’s not like all of a sudden, you’re going back to a place you used to coach at.”

Is there anywhere in Knoxville Kiffin may want to visit?

“Yeah, that won’t happen. I don’t think that’s probably a good idea.”