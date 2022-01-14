MEMPHIS – Jaren Jackson Junior has been a big part of the Memphis Grizzlies recent surge but Jackson’s commitment to the city of Memphis, is also being recognized.

Friday, the league awarded Jackson with the NBA Cares Community assist award for the month of December. It’s an award that goes to the player who best demonstrates the passion for giving back to their communities. To uplift, support and inspire.

During the holiday season, Jackson launched his first ever social media fundraising campaign called ‘Much Required’ and raised nearly 200-thousand dollars, in one day, to aid five local youth charities. He also assisted over a dozen families facing overdue housing and utility bills during the holidays.