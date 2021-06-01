Ja Morant’s family and friends receive courtside seats to Game 5 in wake of vulgar and racist comments by Jazz fans

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – MAY 26: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies attempts to drive between Donovan Mitchell #45 and Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz in Game Two of the Western Conference first-round playoff series at Vivint Smart Home Arena on May 26, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — As the series between the Grizzlies and Jazz shifts back to Salt Lake City on Wednesday with Memphis facing elimination, family and friends of star guard Ja Morant are being treated to complimentary courtside tickets by Jazz owner Ryan Smith.

Ja’s father, Tee Morant, telling ESPN Monday night that Smith is providing courtside seats, lodging and a car service for Game five after three fans were banned from Vivint Arena for making racial and vulgar comments directed at Morant’s family during Utah’s Game two win.

But Tee Morant also said that Ja’s mom won’t be making the trip. That “her anxiety couldn’t take it”, citing the harassment she endured in Salt Lake City last Wednesday.