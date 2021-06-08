It’s official: Julio Jones will wear No. 2

FILE – In this Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, file photo, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons began their offseason training program Tuesday, May 25, 2021, without longtime star receiver Julio Jones, who apparently has no intention of returning to a rebuilding team that is still struggling to get under the salary cap. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans announced star receiver Julio Jones will wear No. 2.

Looking forward to the future ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/6PI4h8aKCJ — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) June 8, 2021

Jones has worn the No. 11 for 10 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. When the trade became official, Titans’ Wide receiver AJ Brown took to Twitter and said he tried to offer Jones his No. 11, but he declined.

Hours later, the Titans announced Jones will wear No. 2 instead.

#11 until I retire . I tried to give it up and he wouldn’t take it . Respect 🤝 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) June 8, 2021

Over the weekend, Brown said Jones coming to the Music City is huge for the team, the city, and said they are glad to have him. He said that through college he’s always looked up to Jones said it’ll be very valuable having him in the locker room to ask him questions and continue to learn from him.