MEMPHIS — Memphis hoops loses another legend.

Longtime Hamilton coach Ted Anderson, who won over 500 games over almost four decades coaching high school basketball in Memphis, died on Tuesday at the age of 77.

Hamilton had most of his success at his alma mater, Hamilton High School, leading the Wildcats to the 1991 state title.

After spending 8 seasons rebuilding the Douglass program, Anderson retired as one of the winningest coaches in Shelby County history.