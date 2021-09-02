Heupel era at Tennessee begins with easy win over Bowling Green

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) celebrates a touchdown against Bowling Green with teammates during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE — Tennessee ran for four touchdowns, and Josh Heupel’s debut as the Volunteers head coach was a success with a 38-6 victory over Bowling Green.

After rushing for just 67 net yards in the first half, the Vols gained more than 200 yards in the second half — while having Jabari Small (124 yards) and Tiyon Evans (116) lead the assault.

Quarterback Joe Milton, a transfer from Michigan, threw for 140 yards (11 of 23) and ran for two scores in Heupel’s uptempo attack.

The game marked the start of the 100th season of football in Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

