‘He’s the right type of guy to lead a team’: Baylor names Earle standout Gerry Bohanon QB1

WACO, Texas. (WREG) — Former Earle standout Gerry Bohanon was named the starting quarterback at Baylor last week, but now we know why.

“He has a great appetite for football, and you could not feed him enough,” said Bears head coach Dave Aranda.

In 2019 as a redshirt freshman, Bohanon finished the season 17-of-36 for 187 yards with 2 touchdown passes and rushed 42 times for 272 yards and 3 scores.

Aranda told the media Monday when he and his coaching staff arrive early each morning they often find Bohanon already there watching film or studying his playbook.

“A lot of times you get pieces of information here and there and you’re kind of collecting dots. Gerry has been able to connect the dots and take whatever information he has and then apply it and then teach others it and so I think as far as that goes he was at a different level and then just being the type of teammate that he is, the type of person that he is, he’s the right type of guy to lead a team.”

The Bears open the season against Texas State.