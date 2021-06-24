‘He’s finally gotten his opportunity’: Former Lausanne coach on Cam Payne

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis native Cameron Payne had the game of his life Tuesday night, in game two of the Western Conference Finals.

Payne scored a career-high 29 points, 9 assists. That 29 points was also the game-high in the Suns thrilling win over the Clippers.

Former Lausanne head coach, Kenneth White, remembers what Payne was like in high school, leading the Lynx to a 2013 State Title. White believes being overlooked by college recruits has motivated Payne, even now in his career.

“He had a chip on his shoulder because he was smaller than everybody else, he wasn’t the most athletic, but he has something you can’t teach and that’s just his heart,” said White. “His heart is as big as a lion. He’s the type of kid — young man now — that thinks he can do anything.”

“He’s finally gotten his opportunity. It’s unfortunate that Chris Paul wasn’t able to play in games one and two, but Cam showed everybody what he’s capable of. It’s high school all over again for him — I just need any opportunity. So, I think it’s going to be hard for Monty Williams to not play him as much as he has been playing him.”

Payne and the Suns take on the Clippers in game 3 Thursday night at 8 p.m. CST. Paul has been listed as probable.