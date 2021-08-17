Here one day, gone the next–Grizzlies move on from Beverley

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21) argues with referee Curtis Blair (74) after being called for a foul during the second half of Game 5 of the team’s second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

MEMPHIS — The roster shake up continues for the Memphis Grizzlies.

For the second time in a matter of days, the Grizzlies trade away an established NBA veteran with the ‘long game’ in mind.

After trading Eric Bledsoe to the Los Angeles Clippers for three players including Patrick Beverley, the Grizzlies turn around and ship Beverley to the Twin Cities Tuesday in a two for one swap leaving Beverley…like Bledsoe…never to step foot in Memphis.

The Memphis Grizzlies are trading Patrick Beverley to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Jarrett Culver and Juancho Hernangomez, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 17, 2021

Beverley to the Timberwolves for Juancho Hernangomez and Jarrett Culver with Culver, the one to keep an eye on in this transaction.

Just 22 years old.

At 6’6”, 195 pounds, Culver is the kind of three and d wing the Grizzlies keep looking for to try to play alongside Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Junior.

Taken sixth overall by the Phoenix Suns back in the 2019 draft, Culver has not done much in his two years in the NBA, averaging just under eight points a game while shooting 40-percent from the floor and less than 29-percent from three.

Culver was limited to just 34 games last year and is coming off season-ending arthroscopic ankle surgery.

Consider Culver kind of like Josh Jackson 2.0 where Zach Kleiman and the Grizzlies front office take a flyer on a talented player yet to play to his potential.

Tuesday’s trade does leave the Grizzlies with 18 players on the roster.

Only 15 are allowed so more moves are on the way.