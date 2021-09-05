Henigan’s early enrollment leads to solid debut as the new starting quarterback for the Tigers

MEMPHIS — The last time Seth Henigan started a football game, he was leading his high school team to a Texas state title.

That was roughly nine months ago.

Saturday night, Henigan was back under center. This time as the first true freshman in Tigers history to start a season opener for the U of M.

If he was nervous,you really couldn’t tell.

Henigan leading the offense to an easy win over nicholls. The 18-year-old finishing 19 of 32 for 265 yards and a touchdown in his Tigers debut. Making some big throws early and rewarded late with his first career touchdown.

Enrolling early, back in January, a big reason Henigan got the call to start in September.

“I enrolled early in the spring which was really a great learning curve for me,” Henigan said. “I really didn’t get many reps in the spring with the ones cause I was still learning the offense. Building those bonds with my teammates. As summer came and as fall camp came, I really came strong. I knew everything so I just needed to make the throws and prove to my teammates that I’m a player. That’s what earned my teammates and my coaches trust.”

“Hopefully tonight wasn’t the cream of the crop for what he is. We hope that week and week and week, he can continue to build. In every phase of our team,” said Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield. “As a true freshman quarterback, the more playing time he gets, the greater moxie we’ll see on the field. Greater understanding, command of the offense. He has a white board at home where he goes over plays. Dude loves football.”

Look for Henigan to be the Tigers starter moving forward as his biggest competition since the spring, Arizona transfer Grant Gunnell was in street clothes for the season opener. Gunnell still dealing with a nagging injury suffered during fall camp.

Silverfield says he expects Gunnell to be out at least a couple of weeks.

Tigers travel to Jonesboro to face Arkansas State on Saturday.