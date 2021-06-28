Heck returns home and basks in freshman success at Stanford

Rachel Heck, of Memphis, Tenn., talks with her father and caddie, Robert Heck, before hitting off the 13th fairway during the first round of the U.S. Women’s Open Golf tournament Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Bedminster, N.J. At 15 years old Heck is the youngest player in the field.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — One of the most decorated amatuer golfers…in the world…back home in Memphis.

Former St. Agnes star Rachel Heck, fresh off winning the NCAA title as a freshman at Stanford and teeing it up in this year’s U.S. Women’s Open, spending her Monday at Mirimichi, hitting balls and talking to the young golfers set to play in this year’s Bubba Conley National Junior.

Only returning home and being around family and friends has Heck come to appreciate what she accomplished over the past month and how important her hometown is to her success.

“I think it’s really taken me some time to be home and reflect on it, to really start processing it all. It’s just all been a dream come true,” Heck said. “I just had the time of my life playing postseason with my team. It was my freshman year at Stanford. To play so well and have the opportunity to play a couple of professional events, one of them the U.S. Open, was really special. Growing up, some of my favorite memories was going to Grizzly games with my Dad and just seeing, during the playoffs, I thought those were the coolest things ever. Seeing all of Memphis come together. It’s such an awesome city and I’m really proud to be from here. It could be easy for people not to care about women’s golf but when I come back home, everyone I see is so supportive. So encouraging. I’m lucky to be from here. It’s a special city for sure.”

Despite all her amatuer and college success, Heck also has no plans to turn pro anytime soon.

“I already gave up half a semester at Stanford for COVID. I’m really not going to give up any more. I’m excited to just be a college student the next three years.”