Hardaway’s hiring of Larry Brown becomes official at the U of M

FILE – In this March 6, 2016, file photo, SMU head coach Larry Brown works the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Cincinnati, in Cincinnati. Memphis coach Penny Hardaway has added Hall of Famer Larry Brown to the Tigers’ staff as an assistant, reuniting the former New York Knicks player and coach. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

MEMPHIS — In a move that has been rumored for a weeks and a hire Penny Hardaway has wanted to make since his first day on the job as Tigers head coach, the U of M Thursday officially announcing the addition of Hall of Famer Larry Brown to Hardaway’s staff.

Brown, the only coach to win both an NBA and NCAA Championship will work as an assistant on Hardaway’s staff and what an assistant for Penny to lean on.

Brown was not only a college head coach for 11 years, playing in three final fours and cutting down the nets with Kansas back in 1988, but he is also the eighth winningest coach in NBA history, winning almost 11 hundred games and is the only coach in NBA history to lead eight different teams to the playoffs.

Throw in two gold medals and it’s a gold medal hire for Hardaway, a hire that became official on the same day Brown was honored with the 2021 Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement award.

“I hope I haven’t forgotten how to coach. That’s been a concern of mine,” Larry Brown said. “I’m so excited that Penny’s given me this chance to work with young kids and hopefully have an impact on their lives, on and off the court. I’m a little nervous about it but I’m excited about it.”

Larry Brown By The Numbers

42 Seasons as a Head Coach

NBA Championship (Detroit, 2004)

NCAA National Championship (Kansas, 1988)

Three ABA Coach of the Year Awards (Carolina, 1972-73; Denver, 1974-75; Denver, 1975-76)

NBA Coach of the Year Award (Philadelphia, 2001)

NCAA Coach of the Year Award (Kansas, 1988)

10-Time NBA Coach of the Month

4 ABA Playoffs

18 NBA Playoffs

8 NCAA Tournaments

3 Final Fours

3 NBA Conference Finals

3 NBA Finals