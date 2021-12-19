MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The University of Memphis Tigers’ match up against Alabama State scheduled for Tuesday night has been canceled.

Penny Hardaway addressed the media Sunday afternoon for the first time since Saturday’s Tigers-Vols game was canceled due to COVID-19.

“There has to be some compassion for the players and the fans,” said Hardaway. “Nobody tries to miss the game, especially game with this much importance to our state, to us. To our fans, we really wanted to play that game and we really wish that we could reschedule it.”

Takeaways from Penny Hardaway’s presser:



-Tyler Harris and Landers Nolley II didn’t feel well before the game. They tested positive for COVID-19.

-When a player tests positive, all non-vaccinated players go into quarantine.

-Penny says only 4 players were eligible to play — Samaria Terry (@samariaterry) December 19, 2021

Hardaway said Tyler Harris and Landers Nolley II didn’t feel well before Saturday’s game, they were tested for the virus and the test came back positive. NCAA rules states that when a player tests positive, all non-vaccinated players must go into quarantine as well.

Earlier this season Hardaway stated that 90 percent of this players were vaccinated, but only 4 players were eligible to play in Saturday’s game. Hardaway said he isn’t forcing his players to get vaccinated but hopefully this will be a wake-up call for them.

“What if this happens again, what if this happens in a conference tournament? Or what if this happens in the NCAA tournament and our season is going to be over? That’s something that they have to think about with their parents, you know, obviously, this can rear its ugly head again.”

As far as making up this game with the Vols, Rick Barnes shot down the possibly.

“There’s no way in our schedule, with what we have,” said Barnes. “We have one more non-league game, break for Christmas for a couple of days and then we’re into conference play. Plus, we have the Big 12/SEC Challenge with Texas. We have no open dates.”

The Tigers next scheduled match up is at Tulane on December 29.