Hardaway, Silverfield talk recruiting at AutoZone Liberty Bowl golf tournament

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The AutoZone Biberty Bowl honored Peyton Manning Sunday night in Memphis with the Distinguished Citizen Award.

And, they were up Monday morning also benefitting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital with their annual golf tournament.

The tournament featured Tigers coaches Penny Hardaway and Ryan Silverfield. Afterwards the pair gave their thoughts on the recruiting dead period being lifted last week and what going back to normal recruiting will mean for their programs.

“These young men that come to our university or that we’re talking to are very excited about the University of Memphis and our football program and that’s the buzz that’s out there and then they get the chance to come and see everything that we’ve had, right,” said Silverfield. “It’s been 18 months and it’s not like I was recruiting a bunch of these when they were 14 and 15 years old. So, the opportunity to see the new indoor practice facility, our new weight room, all of those things. It’s been wonderful.”



“It’s so much better because you’re in person, you’re able to shake hands, hug the mom, talk it out being a couple of feet away from each other, live and not on FaceTime or on a zoom,” Hardaway said. “And then to have the guys come on campus this past weekend was even more fun because we can actually sit and watch, touch, I did drill work. I had a station so that was all fun.”