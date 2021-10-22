MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The media got a chance to catch up with Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers ahead of their preseason opener Sunday against LeMoyne-Owen.

The big topic was the Tigers’ lineups. Hardaway said he and his staff just started looking at potential lineups Thursday. Out of the 18 talented players on this year’s roster, Hardaway only plans to play 8 or 9 players.

Although Sunday’s match up is an exhibition, the Tigers are taking the contest seriously and preparing for a tough matching up against Bonzi Well’s Magicians.

“Well we know they have Bonzi Wells as the head coach and Coach Lionel Hollins as an assistant so that’s pretty major as well,” Hardaway said. “Obviously, I know both guys and we know that team is going to be well prepared. They’re not as deep as we are and most talented, but they’re going to compete and they’re going to execute. It’s going to give us a great test on the very first game for sure. Not playing against one another, but playing against someone else.”

DeAndre Williams spoke on during Friday’s press conference, he spoke highly on the Tigers’ talented freshman class. He told his there’s no one guy bigger than another, they’re a team.

We’ll get to see this team in action Sunday at 4 p.m. at FedexForum.