MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Highly touted Miami transfer Earl Timberlake is still working on his confidence in his first season at the U of M.

Timberlake recorded 2 points Sunday against LeMoyne-Owen but led the Tigers in rebounds with 7 and had 5 assists.

The four-star guard is coming off an injury stricken freshman season with the Hurricanes.

“We’ve been going through this with Earl for probably two weeks,” said Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. “He’s so hard on himself, and he wants to show people that what he did in Miami, you know, when he got injured, that wasn’t who he was, so coming back healthy. He put so much pressure on himself that once he makes a mistake, it compiles. So we’re just telling him, ‘hey we already know you can play, you don’t have to prove that to us.’ He’s gonna be a playmaker for us and a defender, that’s what he does, he defends really well, and he makes plays So once he calms down, which I’m sure he will. He’ll be fantastic for us to come in and be able to defend in the back court with a low guard one through four, and be able to make plays from any position.”

Up next for Timberlake and the Tigers is an exhibition game against Lane College Sunday at 1 p.m. at FedexForum.