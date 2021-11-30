MEMPHIS — After a blowout loss to Iowa State that sent the Tigers tumbling down the polls, changes are coming to the 18th-ranked team in the country as the 5 and 1 Tigers get set to play four SEC teams over the next 18 days, beginning Wednesday night at Georgia.

Penny Hardaway deciding to scrap his current offense, the one that has the U of M averaging over 20 turnovers a game which is worst in the country, and reverting back to the offense he ran last year when the Tigers won 14 of their last 17 games on their way to an NIT Tournament title.

One that employs much more structure and much less one on one basketball.

“It’s gonna get some movement. It’s gonna get guys open looks. It’s gonna get guys open shots,” Hardaway said. “We tried to run more ball screens, middle ball screens, play more out of a two man game. That just didn’t bode well for us. That wasn’t our strength. So we’re going to play to our strengths now. I trusted them but they used that and abused that and now I have to make it more structured but it’s going to look better for the team overall.

“It’s that one stat line that the whole country sees. I feel like 21 turnovers a game is ridiculous,” said Tigers guard Lester Quinones. “I feel like they’re unforced. It’s kind of us going for that home run play or us just trying to do too much. We could be the best team in the country when we move the ball and really, just swing the ball. Everybody touching it. If we cut down on the turnovers, I promise you, I feel like we’re the best team in the country. With the talent we have, that’s our only, I feel like, the main problem right now is just those turnovers. Averaging 21 a game is insane to me.”