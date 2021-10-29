MEMPHIS — After opening the exhibition season with a resounding win over LeMoyne-Owen, the Tigers get one final preseason tune up Sunday when the U of M hosts Lane College and its new head coach, former Tiger great Andre Turner in a game where Tiger fans will get to see a trio of players that didn’t play in that exhibition opener against the Magicians.

Highlighted by five star freshman Emoni Bates, who sat out last Sunday’s game with a thigh bruise, Penny Hardaway says Bates, along with Landers Nolley and Johnathan Lawson will all play against Lane.

The only one who won’t is Oregon transfer Chandler Lawson who is still not eligible after his move from the ducks.

Hardaway hopes this news helps alleviate some of the angst Tiger fans have been feeling for the past few days.

“I can definitely understand why they have this little anxiety about things, where players are on the sideline, not playing because we had a pretty good team when James and those guys came and wasn’t able to show it,” Hardaway said. “This year, having an even better team and you have guys on the sideline. Kind of scares people but I’m very confident that it might just come down to just a chemistry thing now and not anything outside of that.”

The Tigers take on Lane College Sunday at one.