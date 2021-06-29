Hardaway announces he’s staying at Memphis

MEMPHIS — Penny Hardaway is staying at Memphis.

After being linked to the open head coaching job with the NBA’s Orlando Magic, Penny went to his instagram account on Tuesday to announce that he was staying with his hometown Tigers.

“One day in the future, I would love to coach in the NBA and wouldn’t that be great if it was the Orlando Magic. But today isn’t that day,” Hardaway saying on Instagram. “Today, I’m here with the players and the fans. The city. Working as hard as I can to bring us a National Championship. That’s what I set out to do and that’s what I want to do. I’m going to be here. I don’t want you guys to be afraid that I’m going anywhere. Let’s get it done.”

Hardaway is starting his fourth season at the U of M.

