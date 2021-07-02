Hardaway and the Tigers make the cut for the top player in the Class of ’22

MEMPHIS, TN – DECEMBER 21: Penny Hardaway, head coach of the Memphis Tigers talks with his players against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane during a game on December 21, 2020 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Tulsa defeated Memphis 56-49. (Photo by Joe Murphy/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS — Just days after announcing he’s staying put, the Tigers and Penny Hardaway make the cut for the top player in the country in the class of 2022.

Jalen Duren, the 6’10” power forward who played at Montverde Academy, cutting his list to five but really only three schools, Memphis, Miami and Kentucky.

Duren is also keeping open the possibility of joining the NBA GLeague or playing pro ball in Australia.

Duren could also be a Tiger as early as this year if he reclassifies into the 2021 class.

Another name to keep an eye on, former Tiger and Lausanne star Moussa Cisse.

Cisse Friday officially withdrew his name from the NBA Draft in order to return to school but that doesn’t mean the reigning AAC Freshman of the Year is headed back to the Tigers. As a matter of fact, that seems unlikely after Cisse also put his name into the transfer portal in late April.