Gunnell to have surgery Monday

MEMPHIS — Arizona transfer Grant Gunnell will have surgery on Monday on a lower body injury suffered during fall camp that kept him out of Saturday’s season opening win over Nicholls.

News Channel 3 confirmed the news after Gunnell’s high school coach announced the surgery on twitter Wednesday afternoon.

Gunnell was expected to be the starter this season but was injured during fall camp and did not dress for the win over the Colonels.

True freshman Seth Henigan got the start and played well and will be QB1 for the Tigers for the foreseeable future.

Keilon Brown is listed as Henigan’s back-up heading to Jonesboro this weekend to take on Arkansas State.

No timetable has been given on Gunnell’s return.