MEMPHIS – “Ja Morant is must see TV and has taken over as the most exciting player in the league.”

That was the tweet sent out by none other than Magic Johnson on Monday, the Laker great who knows a thing or two about transcendent stars in the NBA.

Morant and the Grizzlies are blowing up nationally as the hottest team in the NBA.

Led by their third year star guard who, forget about being named an All-Star or even an All-Star starter. Dare I say, Morant is putting himself in the MVP conversation after leading the Grizz to a franchise record ninth straight win in taking down Lebron James and the Lakers Sunday.

Morant with another NBA first this week, winning Western Conference Player of the Week for a second straight week.

A 5-and-0 week for the Grizzlies that has them a game out of third in the rugged West.

Who did he beat out for the award? How about teammates Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Junior among others for a team that’s won 19 of its last 23 games.

“I just feel like we all have that underdog mindset. We all feel like we have something to prove. We all have a chip on our shoulder,” Morant said. “When we’re out there playing, we just count on everybody to bring it. Nine wins in a row. We just have to continue to play hard. 48 minutes. Share the ball and be us. I feel like right now, that’s our identity. That’s just Grizz NextGen. We haven’t reached our ceiling yet.”

Of course, Morant almost broke the internet Sunday night after his chase down block of former Grizzly Avery Bradley that had the entire NBA abuzz.

So imagine how in awe Morant’s teammates were…seeing it up close and personal.

“I knew he was going to get it. I just didn’t know how high he was going to have to jump, but it was crazy,” said Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. “I think he jumped higher than he did on the lob. His head was probably at the top of the square.”

“It was pretty amazing. At this point, it’s really no surprise when you see him do things like that’” said Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson.” You knew he was going to go get it but both arms touching the top of the square is pretty crazy.”

The Grizzlies with another chance to make a major statement Tuesday night when they welcome in the best team in the NBA, the Golden State Warriors to FedExForum in a battle between two of the top five teams in the league.