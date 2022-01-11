MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant scored a game high 29 points to help offset a triple double from Steph Curry as the Grizzlies ran their franchise record winning streak to 10 straight with a 116-108 win over the Warriors.

Morant, getting off to a hot start, scoring 15 points in the opening quarter to key a 14-0 Memphis run.

Rookie Ziaire Williams scored a career high 17 points and Tyus Jones went a perfect 5 for 5 from 3-point range to score 17 as well as the Grizzlies put six players in double figures and moved up to third in the Western Conference by winning for the 20th time in their last 24 games.

Golden State, trailing by as many as 18 in this one, used a 17-0 run, bridging the second and third quarters to take an eight point lead. But they couldn’t close.

Curry finishing with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists but Golden State was outscored 29-18 in the fourth quarter.