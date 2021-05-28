Memphis’ very own Young Dolph to perform at halftime of Game 3 Grizzlies-Jazz series

Rapper Young Dolph performs on stage at Gucci and Friends Homecoming Concert at Fox Theatre on July 22, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Atlantic Records)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Grizzlies announced rap star Young Dolph will have the FedexForum rocking at halftime during Game 3 of the Memphis and Utah series.

Young Dolph will do a live performance during halftime, according to a press release. In addition, the Grizzlies said every fan in attendance for home Playoff games 3 and 4 will receive a Grizzlies Growl Towel.

Grammy nominated Memphis recording group Southern Avenue will perform the National Anthem at Game 3 on Saturday night.

On Monday, Game 4 will include a National Anthem performance by rock and blues guitarist and Memphis native Eric Gales. The Grizzlies said during halftime at Game 4, there will be a live performance from the FedExForum Plaza with Eric Gales and friends, including performances with Garry Goin & The Memphis Grizzlies House Band, hip hop duo 8 Ball & MJG and more.

For more information about what the Grizzlies are doing while they are playing host to the Utah Jazz for Game 3 and 4, click here.

