Grizzlies to sign Vols F Yves Pons, per sources

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The Grizzlies are expected to sign Tennessee Volunteers forward Yves Pons, according to ESPN.

The 6’6″ forward averaged 8.7 points and 5.3 rebounds a game this past season for the Vols. He posted career highs during his junior campaign at Tennessee, with 10.8 points and 5.4 points per game in 2019-20. The Fuveau, France native put up 73 blocks that season and became the first Vol ever to be named SEC Defensive Player of the Year and just the third Vol to make the SEC All-Defensive Team.

