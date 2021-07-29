Grizzlies take Loyola center Santi Aldama at No. 30

BROOKLYN, New York — The Memphis Grizzlies trade up to the final pick in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft to select center Santi Aldama.

This past season for Loyola, Aldama garnered NABC All-District XIII first team honors. He was one of two qualified players in NCAA Division I to average more than 20 points and 10 rebounds per game, averagering 21.2 points and 10.1 rebounds while starting all 17 of Loyola’s games.

The center from Las Palmas, Spain became the first player in Patriot League history to average 20 and 10 in a season and was the only player in NCAA Division I to average more than 18 points, eight rebounds, two assists and 1.5 blocks per game.