PORTLAND – Over the last ten games of the season, all without Ja Morant, no one’s hotter in the NBA than the Memphis Grizzlies, who won for the ninth time in ten games Wednesday night by rallying at the Moda Center to knock off the bPortland Trail Blazers.

Up by 16 early only to fall behind by 10 in the third quarter, the Grizzlies put together a 22 to 2 second half run to pull away from Portland, 113-103.

Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks, the catalysts, combining to score 25 points in a pivotal fourth quarter as the Grizz just wore down a Trail Blazers team that had just come off an overtime loss to the Suns the night before.

This was also the first time during their recent run that the Grizzlies had to rally from behind to grab the win.

“We’ve been in that situation where we’ve been down double digits in the second half. We decide to stay together, play some defense and make some shots,” said Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson. “We’ve been there before so we didn’t panic. We leaned on each other and we came out with the win.”

“That win right there comes down from the top guy to the bottom guys. 1 through 12. Amazing win. We just got a lot of heart,” said Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks. “Don’t forget about that kid that’s waiting, cringing and just waiting to play with us. Big 12. So we’re just gonna continue to hold down the fort and once big 12 gets back, it’s going to be scary. Gonna be really scary.”

The Grizzlies are in Sacramento to play the Kings on Friday night.