MEMPHIS — Ja Morant had 22 points, six rebounds and six assists, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 18 points as the Memphis Grizzlies defeated Houston 136-102, sending the Rockets to their 12th straight loss.

Dillon Brooks finished with 16 points, and Kyle Anderson added 15 points as Memphis snapped a three-game losing streak.

The 136 points was a season-high for the Grizzlies.

Jalen Green led the Rockets with 15 points, while Jae’Sean Tate added 14 points and nine rebounds.

Houston, again was stymied by poor shooting, connecting on only 38%.