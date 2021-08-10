Grizzlies sign former Vol Yves Pons

MEMPHIS — After going undrafted this year, former Tennessee standout Yves Pons has signed with the Grizzlies after a solid showing in Salt Lake City to open Summer League play.
The contract amounts to a GLeague deal with the Grizz but one that gives the 6’6″ high flyer from France a chance to earn a two-way contract or at least earn a spot on the Memphis Hustle.
Pons knows the best way to make this team is his athleticism and defensive versatility not to mention his elite level shot blocking skills.