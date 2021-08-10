Grizzlies sign former Vol Yves Pons

Memphis Grizzlies’ Yves Pons (5) defends against Utah Jazz’s Jarrell Brantley, center, during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

MEMPHIS — After going undrafted this year, former Tennessee standout Yves Pons has signed with the Grizzlies after a solid showing in Salt Lake City to open Summer League play.

The contract amounts to a GLeague deal with the Grizz but one that gives the 6’6″ high flyer from France a chance to earn a two-way contract or at least earn a spot on the Memphis Hustle.

Pons knows the best way to make this team is his athleticism and defensive versatility not to mention his elite level shot blocking skills.