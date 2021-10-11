MEMPHIS — Ja Morant scored 24 points to lead six Grizzlies in double figures as Memphis knocked off the Detroit Pistons 127-92 in the team’s final home game of the preseason.

Jaren Jackson Junior (20pts), Tyus Jones (15pts) and De’Anthony Melton (16pts) combined to hit 7 of the Grizzlies 15 3-pointers. Memphis also torched the Pistons, who were playing without number-one overall pick Cade Cunningham, for 70 first half points.

The Grizzlies close out the preseason with road games at Indiana and Chicago before opening the regular season, Wednesday, October 20th against the Cleveland Cavaliers at FedExForum.