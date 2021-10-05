MEMPHIS — Just a crazy preseason opener for the Memphis Grizzlies, who won the first of their six preseason games, 87-77 over the NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks in a game that was suspended after just three quarters.

At the start of the fourth quarter, a fire alarm went off inside FedExForum and the arena was evacuated.

Both teams were sent to their respective locker rooms.

That’s when Mike Budenholzer made the decision that he had seen enough. He and his Bucks team changed out of their uniforms, grabbed their postgame meals and headed out of the Forum.

Problem is, the NBA had not yet decided what to do after it was found to be a false alarm. A sprinkler went off inside the arena, causing the alarm.

After being delayed for almost an hour, with the Bucks waiting on their bus and the Grizzlies waiting in their locker room, the NBA finally decided to suspend the game after three quarters, sending everyone home.

The following has been announced by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/bpyKJt4lLP — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) October 6, 2021

Ja Morant led all scorers with 27 points to go along with six rebounds and four assists.

Newcomer Steven Adams had a double double in his first game with the Grizz, 11 points and 10 rebounds as the Grizzlies put four of their five starters in double figures.

Grizzlies play at Charlotte on Thursday.