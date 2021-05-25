Grizzlies prepare for the return of Donovan Mitchell in game two

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell warms up before the start of their NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Salt Lake City. The Utah Jazz announced that All-Star guard Mitchell will miss Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY — While the Grizzlies have drawn first blood in the series and taken homecourt advantage from the heavily favored Utah Jazz, the Grizzlies know game two in Salt Lake City will have a whole new look.

A whole new feel.

That is because the Jazz not only return ‘their’ best player but one of the top ten players in the entire NBA.

After being a late scratch and sidelined for game one of the series, All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell is set to make his return in game two after missing the last 17 games with an injured ankle and all Mitchell did in his two games against the grizzlies this year was average…average…35 points, knocking down ten threes in those two wins.

“Can’t let him get comfortable cause he can obviously score at an extremely high level,” said Grizzlies guard Grayson Allen. “For us, it’s another guy we have to lock in on and make things as hard as we can for him on the offensive end.”

“He plays with great force, getting downhill. Finishing, floating. He’s got great balance,” said Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. “Good three-point shooter. Good playmaker. He’s just going to add another playmaker to an already stacked team.”

Just don’t look for Mitchell to try and do too much to help his team.

“I’m just gonna come out there and do what I do, the best I can and go from there,” said Mitchell. “I’m not looking to just go out there and just try to change everything, one man solo show. This is a team thing. We’ve been out there doing this all year. I think that’s the best part about this team, it’s not just one guy. It’s a collaborative effort. A collaborative group. We’re gonna out there and do what we can to win game two and win the series.”