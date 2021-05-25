Grizzlies Playoff History– A look at the numbers

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after an assist to center Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This season’s playoff appearance against the Utah Jazz is the 11th for the Memphis Grizzlies, who last made the playoffs in 2017 after a seven-season run.

Here’s a look at how they’ve fared in the past.

Grizzlies Playoff History:

2004 Lost to Spurs 4-0

2005 Lost to Suns 4-0

2006 Lost to Mavericks 4-0

2011 Beat the Spurs 4-2, Lost to Thunder 4-3

2012 Lost to Clippers 4-3

2013 Beat the Clippers 4-2, Beat the Thunder 4-1, Lost to Spurs 4-0

2014 Lost to Thunder 4-3

2015 Beat the Trail Blazers 4-1, Lost to Warriors 4-2

2016 Lost to Spurs 4-0

2017 Lost to Spurs 4-2

2021 Leading Jazz 1-0/Game 2 on Wednesday Night