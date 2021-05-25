Grizzlies Playoff History– A look at the numbers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This season’s playoff appearance against the Utah Jazz is the 11th for the Memphis Grizzlies, who last made the playoffs in 2017 after a seven-season run.
Here’s a look at how they’ve fared in the past.
Grizzlies Playoff History:
2004 Lost to Spurs 4-0
2005 Lost to Suns 4-0
2006 Lost to Mavericks 4-0
2011 Beat the Spurs 4-2, Lost to Thunder 4-3
2012 Lost to Clippers 4-3
2013 Beat the Clippers 4-2, Beat the Thunder 4-1, Lost to Spurs 4-0
2014 Lost to Thunder 4-3
2015 Beat the Trail Blazers 4-1, Lost to Warriors 4-2
2016 Lost to Spurs 4-0
2017 Lost to Spurs 4-2
2021 Leading Jazz 1-0/Game 2 on Wednesday Night