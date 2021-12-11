MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Grizzlies honored Randolph, retiring his number 50, the first to receive such recognition in franchise history.

This week has been so emotional for ZBo, who wished his late mother and brother could be here to witness his jersey retirement.

“Wow, man who would ever think small kid from Marion, Indiana, you know, poor kid,” said Randolph before the ceremony. “I mean, to be here and get your name in the rafters first, you know a great organization so man, I’m only I’m blessed man, you know, I’m really blessed. I wish my mother and my brother was here to witness it with me, but you know, I know they’re watching over me, so I’m grateful.”

The jersey retirement ceremony followed the Grizzlies win over the Rockets and both coaches recalled Randolph’s influence on the game. “He’s a legend with the Grizzlies. He’s a legend in this community,” Taylor Jenkins said. “… Such a positive soul. A welcoming soul. But then you saw him on the court, and he was just nasty. Just epitomized the grit and grind.”

Rockets coach Stephen Silas said he was honored to be playing the night the team honored Randolph because he “was one of my favorite (players).” Asked about any comparison to Randolph and Silas’ father, Paul Silas, the Rockets coach replied with a laugh: “Zbo could score a lot better than my dad. He loved how tough he was. He loved how he couldn’t jump just like my dad. There are just so many similarities.”