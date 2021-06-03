Grizzlies GM gets new long term deal

MEMPHIS — After putting together the roster that put an end to a four year playoff drought, in just his second season in Memphis, Grizzlies General Manger and Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Zach Kleiman agreed to a new, long term deal with the team on Thursday, a day after the Grizzlies lost a tough fought series to the Utah Jazz.

“Zach has proved to be a strong cultural leader in this organization, consistently demonstrating high integrity, hard work, humility and a drive for continuous improvement,” said Grizzlies controlling owner Robert Pera. “We have confidence in our strategy and believe it will result in an elite organization over the long term.”

