Grizzlies excited on day one of training camp

MEMPHIS — “Fun’s back. Grizz are back. Next Gen’s back. Whoop De,” said Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr.

“I think everyone came in knowing, the band’s back together,” added Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins.

And with that, the Memphis Grizzlies opened training camp on Tuesday out at FedExForum.

Three days as a prelude to the start of a six game preseason schedule that begins next week.

Another huge key for this year’s Grizzly team, outside of a finally healthy and giddy Jackson, not many introductions were needed on day one since this team returns, almost intact.

That gives the Grizzlies a leg up, especially on day one, which really wasn’t day one since many of these players have been working out together for weeks.

But it was good to “officially” get back to work.

“The lead in. The anticipation. I mean everyone comes in with big smiles on their faces, ready to get after it,” Jenkins said. “What I love about this group, we’ve been together here for a couple years. We have some new faces but everyone’s locked in. Everyone knows that we still have a lot of work to do.”

“Everybody’s back. Everybody’s got jerseys on. Coach is feeling good. The vibe is good,” Jackson said. “It’s honestly felt like two minutes since we last played with each other. Really hasn’t felt that long but it was great.”

“We left today feeling great. Got a lot done. Taught a lot. Got to play up and down a little bit,” said Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks. “It felt good.”

Fans will get ‘their’ first look at the Grizzlies this weekend when the team holds an open practice at FedExForum, 1:30 Sunday afternoon.