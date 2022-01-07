MEMPHIS – Steven Adams has entered the NBA’s Health and Safety protocols and Ja Morant is listed as doubtful for Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

But really…can anything slow down the Grizzlies?

They are the hottest team in the NBA since December having won seven straight and 17 of their last 21 games.

They also have an NBA-best 15 wins against teams with winning records while also getting it done, on the road, having only lost once in their last 11 games away from FedEdForum.

They are ‘the’ story in the NBA this year, surprising many in and outside of the Bluff City.

Not that the Grizzlies have reached their peak or worry too much about the outside noise.

“We feel like we have a great team. We feel like we have a lot of depth. We feel like we have all the pieces that we need to win and to do something special and we believe in that full-heartedly,” said Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones. “From top to bottom, everyone involved in the Grizzlies organization, we know we’re in this together. I just think we believe in us, we believe in Memphis, and we don’t care what anyone says or doesn’t say about us. We just put our head down and keep working.”

“We’ve just got so much more to give. The potential is uptapped yet,” said Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks. “We haven’t even hit on all cylinders making it fun coming into the workplace every single night and ball out with these guys.”