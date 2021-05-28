Grizzlies back home and ready to take full advantage

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – MAY 26: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies attempts to drive between Donovan Mitchell #45 and Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz in Game Two of the Western Conference first-round playoff series at Vivint Smart Home Arena on May 26, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS — After being on the road for the better part of a week, winning two elimination games and splitting the first two games of their series with the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City, the Grizzlies are finally back home with a chance to take a commanding lead over the NBA’s best teams over the next three days.

While the Grizzlies didn’t sweep the first two games in Utah, they did steal homecourt advantage from the heavily favored Jazz as this best of seven series is now a best of five with three of those games set for FedExForum.

Win your home games and the Grizzlies will be moving on in these NBA Playoffs and they can’t wait to get back in front of their fans beginning Saturday night for game three.

“Homecourt advantage with our crowd, like I said after game one, return the favor with what they’re crowd been doing to us,” said Grizzlies guard Ja Morant. “We’re excited. 1-1. Mindset right now is to go back home, defend homecourt and take game three.”

“We came in, big win on the road with the hostile crowd and everything. Now, it’s time to go home and play in front of our crowd,” said Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson. “Make it tough on them. Let’s see how mentally tough they are.”

With almost 10,000 Grizzly fans, lying in wait for the 8:30 tip.