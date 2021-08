Grizzlies announce Summer League roster for Salt Lake City

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) drives as Detroit Pistons guard Frank Jackson (5) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

MEMPHIS — The Grizzlies announcing their 14 man roster that begins Summer League play in Salt Lake City on Tuesday.

It is a team headlined by last year’s top draft picks in Desmond Bane and Xavier Tillman along with John Konchar, Sean McDermott, and Killian Tillie, who all saw time with the Grizzlies a season ago.

Also playing for the Grizz this summer, former Tennessee Vol standout Yves Pons. A 6’6” shot blocker and former SEC Defensive player of the Year, who went undrafted on Thursday night.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES 2021 SALT LAKE CITY SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate Pre-Draft Team Last Played Nationality NBA Yrs 22 Desmond Bane G/F 6-6 215 6/25/1998 TCU Memphis Grizzlies (NBA) USA 1 11 Shaq Buchanan G 6-3 190 1/30/1997 Murray State Memphis Hustle (NBA G League) USA R 7 Ahmad Caver G 6-2 174 9/12/1996 Old Dominion Memphis Hustle (NBA G League) USA R 1 Anthony Cowan Jr. G 6-0 170 10/7/1997 Maryland Memphis Hustle (NBA G League) USA R 32 Darnell Cowart F 6-8 280 10/16/1998 Murray State Memphis Hustle (NBA G League) USA R 46 John Konchar G/F 6-4 ¾ 210 3/22/1996 Fort Wayne Memphis Grizzlies (NBA) USA 2 30 Sean McDermott G/F 6-6 195 11/3/1996 Butler Memphis Grizzlies (NBA) USA 1 26 Ben Moore F 6-8 220 5/13/1995 SMU South East Melbourne (NBL) USA 1 5 Yves Pons G/F 6-6 215 5/7/1999 Tennessee Tennessee (NCAA) Haiti R 20 Olivier Sarr C 7-0 243 2/20/1999 Kentucky Kentucky (NCAA) France R 35 Killian Tillie F/C 6-10 220 3/5/1998 Gonzaga Memphis Grizzlies (NBA) France 1 2 Xavier Tillman Sr. F/C 6-8 245 1/12/1999 Michigan State Memphis Grizzlies (NBA) USA 1 21 Keaton Wallace G 6-3 185 2/26/1999 Texas-San Antonio Texas-San Antonio (NCAA) USA R 0 Romeo Weems F 6-7 210 6/9/2001 DePaul DePaul (NCAA) USA R