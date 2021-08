LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – AUGUST 15: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts after a dunk against the Portland Trail Blazers during the fourth quarter in the Western Conference play-in game one at The Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 15, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS — The Memphis Grizzlies will play on national television seven times this season highlighted by the annual Martin Luther King Junior Celebration game against the Chicago Bulls on January 17, 2022.

The Grizzlies will tip off the season on October 20th against the Cleveland Cavaliers at FedExForum.

Here’s a look at the team’s complete 2021-’22 schedule.