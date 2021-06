St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Gorman reaches on a fielder’s choice during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the New York Mets Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

MEMPHIS — The top prospect in the St. Louis Cardinals system getting the call up on Monday.

No, not to St. Louis but to the Triple-A Redbirds.

Infielder Nolan Gorman, coming to Memphis after hitting 288 with 11 homers and 27 rbi in 43 games for the Double-A Springfield Cardinals.

The Redbirds open a six game homestand Tuesday night against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp out at Autozone park.