Gasol returns to Grizzlies after trade with Lakers

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS — One of the best to ever play in the Beale Street Blue and a member of the famed Core Four is heading back to Memphis.

The Grizzlies and Lakers making a trade today that brings Marc Gasol back to the Bluff City.

That’s the good news.

The bad news is Gasol will likely not play for the Grizzlies moving forward.

Multiple reports have the Lakers sending Gasol, a 2024 second round pick and cash to the Grizzlies for the draft rights to Wang Zhelin. In turn, the Grizzlies plan to release Gasol to allow him to remain in Spain.

Gasol, who spent 11 seasons in Memphis and is still the Grizzlies’ franchise leader in minutes played, field goals, rebounds and blocks, has not officially retired.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

'This is where God has placed us': Andre Dawson, wife own Florida funeral home swamped with COVID-19 deaths

Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

Hospital overflowing with Covid patients

East Memphis church holds supply drive to aid in Hurricane Ida relief

Cantral Anderson/Victim's brother

Memphis welcoming 25 Afghan refugees; city and county government working to provide jobs and housing

More News