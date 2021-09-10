Gasol returns to Grizzlies after trade with Lakers

MEMPHIS — One of the best to ever play in the Beale Street Blue and a member of the famed Core Four is heading back to Memphis.

The Grizzlies and Lakers making a trade today that brings Marc Gasol back to the Bluff City.

The Lakers have agreed to trade Marc Gasol, a 2024 second-round pick and cash to the Grizzlies for the draft rights to Wang Zhelin, sources tell ESPN. Deal saves Lakers $10M. Gasol and Grizzlies will work together on waiver and release to allow him to remain in Spain w/ family. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 10, 2021

That’s the good news.

The bad news is Gasol will likely not play for the Grizzlies moving forward.

Multiple reports have the Lakers sending Gasol, a 2024 second round pick and cash to the Grizzlies for the draft rights to Wang Zhelin. In turn, the Grizzlies plan to release Gasol to allow him to remain in Spain.

Gasol, who spent 11 seasons in Memphis and is still the Grizzlies’ franchise leader in minutes played, field goals, rebounds and blocks, has not officially retired.