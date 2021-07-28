Former Lausanne star Cameron Kinley living out his NFL dream in Tampa

TAMPA — With NFL training camps now open, all around the league, former Lausanne star and Navy captain Cameron Kinley is finally seeing his dream of playing in the NFL… turn into a reality.

Kinley is in camp with the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and, while he is still a long way from earning a chance to play on Sundays, Kinley is just happy for the opportunity.

One that he didn’t think he’d get until the Secretary of Defense approved his request to have his commission delayed.

But if Kinley thought that process was hard, now he has to make the Bucs 53-man roster or practice squad as an undrafted free agent.

“This is what you ask for. This is what you dream for,” Kinley said. “If you’re in the NFL, you know you can’t run from competition. That just makes you a better player so, I’m just excited for the opportunity and I’m going to put my best foot forward to make the most of it. It was definitely crazy and I’m appreciative of all the support that people put in to make this happen. Like I said, I’m happy to be back with the organization and get a chance to earn a spot on the roster. Do whatever the Buccaneers need me to do to get back to back titles.”